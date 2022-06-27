Torneo Female U-17 Football Tournament | India’s U-17 team goes down to Mexico 0-2

In their last game of the Torneo Female U-17 Football Tournament on Sunday, the Indian women's team lost 0-2 against Mexico. Katherin Sillas and Alice Gallegos both scored for Mexico, who scored once in each half to win the game, while there were no goals to show for the Indians.

The beginning of the game was quite hectic as both teams tried to find a decent rhythm. Melody Chanu, the India goalkeeper, was called into action right immediately because she frequently left her position to fend off Mexican crosses and corners away from the risk. Chanu made another stop in the fourteenth minute, but Katherin Sillas was there to redirect the rebound into the goal. Mexico carried a slim advantage into the locker room as the first half came to a finish. Purnima Kumari, an Indian defender, missed a golden opportunity from a free-kick when it was over the crossbar. A few minutes later, Chanu was once again needed as she made another diving save. With only a few seconds remaining in the game, India head coach Thomas Dennerby substituted Misha Bhandari and Pinku Devi for Naketa and Nitu Linda. To win the victory, Mexico quickly answered in the third minute of additional time through Alice Gallegos. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here