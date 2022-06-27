Reports | Neymar weighing up decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain amidst links of move away

After a lackluster 2020/21 season, a lot was expected from Neymar in the 2021/22 season especially after the Brazilian signed a contract extension just before the season started. It saw the forward’s previous contract extended by three years and it includes an option to extend that by another year as well. However, things didn’t go according to plan as a combination of injuries and various other issues saw Neymar make just 28 appearances for the club.

Yet despite that the forward contributed to 21 goals and he wasn’t the only one that struggled as Lionel Messi also struggled to find the net consistently. That combined with other issues led to PSG’s downfall in the Champions League and now the club are reportedly considering cutting ties with the 30-year-old forward. This comes in light of president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s comments and RMC Sport has reported that Neymar is also now considering leaving the club.

The forward is reportedly unhappy with the multiple links of a move away and the comments that Al-Khelafi made which is why he is weighing up a potential move away. However, given the fact that any asking price would be well over £100 million, it does put him out of reach for most of Europe’s top destinations especially Barcelona and Manchester City. Furthermore, RMC Sport has reported that while Neymar is considering his future in Paris, the Brazilian also doesn’t want to do anything hastily before the 2022 winter World Cup.