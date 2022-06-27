Reports | Liverpool preparing for life without Mohamed Salah post 2022/23 season
Today at 4:07 PM
According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have already begun preparations for life without Mohamed Salah as the Reds expect the Egyptian forward to leave at the end of next season. The 30-year-old has only one year left on his contract and has been linked with a move away from Anfield.
With Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool after spending more than half a decade with the club, it has many believing that Mohamed Salah will be next in line to do the same. The Egyptian, much like Mane had, has only one year left on his current contract and while negotiations are reportedly ongoing, reports have indicated that Salah could leave as well. The 30-year-old has had interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Paris Saint-Germain but is keen on staying at Liverpool.
Not only that, the Reds are confident that Salah will see out the remainder of his contract but the Daily Mirror has reported that they’re not confident of keeping him beyond that. The report has indicated that despite the club trying their best to extend Salah’s deal, negotiations haven’t gone according to plan which has surprised the Reds a little. They are yet to, reportedly, offer the forward a wage packet that he is happy with which is why negotiations haven’t gone according to plan so far.
Yet the arrival of Darwin Nunez has Salah convinced that Liverpool are going to continue to be competitive for the next year at the very least which is why he will reportedly see out the deal. Not only that, the Mirror has reported that negotiations are still ongoing although Liverpool’s confidence at getting the Egyptian to sign a new deal is slowly dwindling as time passes.
