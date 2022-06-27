Reports | Liverpool preparing for life without Mohamed Salah post 2022/23 season

Not only that, the Reds are confident that Salah will see out the remainder of his contract but the Daily Mirror has reported that they’re not confident of keeping him beyond that. The report has indicated that despite the club trying their best to extend Salah’s deal, negotiations haven’t gone according to plan which has surprised the Reds a little. They are yet to, reportedly, offer the forward a wage packet that he is happy with which is why negotiations haven’t gone according to plan so far.