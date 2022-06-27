Reports | Juventus open talks with AS Roma over €50 million deal for Nicolo Zaniolo
Today at 7:31 PM
According to Goal, Juventus have opened talks with AS Roma over a potential move for Nicolo Zaniolo this summer with the 22-year-old set to cost around €50 million. The Italian international has endured a torrid time with injuries but found his footing last season with 17 goal contributions.
With two ACL injuries keeping him out for the entirety of the 2020/21 season, it saw Nicolo Zaniolo endure a torrid recovery spell as he even fought a bout off COVID-19. However, after an initial struggle with injuries during the 2021/22 season, Zaniolo found his footing under Jose Mourinho’s tenure and played a key role in Roma lifting the first Europa Conference League trophy. That includes 17 goal contributions along the way with nine in the Conference League alone.
However, that has attracted a lot of attention from across Europe and Goal has reported that Juventus have reportedly opened talks with AS Roma over a potential move. The Gialorossi don’t want to lose a key asset this summer and have thus reportedly placed a €50 million price-tag on Zaniolo’s head as they want to get his full market value in any sale. While that is a dealbreaker for the Old Lady, they are reportedly willing to swap players in order to bring the fee down.
Furthermore, reports have indicated that Juventus aren’t the only ones in the race with Paris Saint-German, AC Milan and a few other sides all weighing up potential moves for the 22-year-old. However, Goal has revealed that the Turin giants are the front-runners right now and are also looking at a potential loan move for Zaniolo albeit with an option or obligation to buy. Yet that might not happen as reports have indicated that Roma want a direct cash move in order to sign a replacement.
