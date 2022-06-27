ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC sign Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne for upcoming season

The defender has earned three caps for reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal, including one appearance in an AFCON qualifier against Namibia where he played alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane. Ahead of his first stint in India, Diagne said, “I am excited because this is my first time in India. I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC and I hope to bring something to the team so that together we win more titles.”