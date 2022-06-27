Chelsea confirm that Petr Cech is set to step down as Technical and Performance advisor

According to a statement, Chelsea have revealed that Petr Cech has stepped down as the club’s Technical and Performance advisor effective from June 30th. This comes in light of former chairman Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia leaving Chelsea after their new owners took over the club.

With Chelsea now under a new owner, it has seen more than a few changes take place at the club with key figures like Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia leaving the club. While Buck has left with immediate effect, Granovskaia will remain at the club until the end of the summer transfer owner. However, part owner Todd Boehly has been named chairman and interim sporting director for the remainder of the summer window.

But in light of Buck and Granovskaia’s departures, reports indicated that Chelsea could lose Petr Cech with the Blues’ legend reportedly open to leaving the club. That has now been confirmed via a statement from the Blues as they revealed that Cech has decided to leave effective from June 30th. The statement also thanked the Chelsea legend and praised him for the work he did with the club.

“Chelsea Football Club today announces that Petr Cech, Technical and Performance Advisor, will leave his role effective 30 June. Since his appointment three years ago, Cech has provided advice and guidance on all football and performance matters throughout the Club, while strengthening the links between our men’s and Academy teams,” reads the statement.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper thanked the club for giving him the chance to thrive and do well but admitted that it was time for him to step aside and let the new owners take charge.

“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch,” Cech told Chelseafc.com.

