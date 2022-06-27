Champions League is trophy that we want but we’re not obsessed by it, admits Ferran Soriano

Ever since their takeover while Manchester City have won several Premier League titles including four since Pep Guardiola took over, the Cityzens have failed to win the Champions League trophy. Instead, the Manchester side have faltered at the worst possible moment as they’ve reached two semi-finals and a final before falling short. That combined with their continuous attempts to win Europe’s elusive trophy has seen many label the side as obsessed with the Champions league.

However, with Real Madrid , Chelsea and Liverpool thriving on the European stage in recent seasons, it has many believing that Manchester City’s chance will come. Amongst those is Ferran Soriano as he admitted that while the club wants to win the Champions League, they “are not obsessed” by it. Not only that, the City chief executive added that Real Madrid have been ”a bit lucky” in the tournament as is proven by their history record in the 80s and 90s.

“The Champions League is a trophy that we want, but we know that it is subject to a bit of luck and we are not obsessed. People talk today about the success that Madrid have had in recent years, and I think it would be fair to say that they were a bit lucky. Perhaps I could say that they deserved to lose against PSG, against Chelsea, against us or against Liverpool,” Soriano said, reported Goal.