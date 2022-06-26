Reports | Chelsea make approach for Cristiano Ronaldo amidst speculation
Today at 2:59 PM
According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has approached Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over a potential move to the London outfit despite United not interested in a sale. The Portuguese international joined the Manchester club last summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United for his second spell at the club in a shock move the previous summer. The 37-year-old has been United’s focal point in attack and has scored 24 goals across all competitions but was unable to arrest the English side’s dismal form over the course of the campaign. The Premier League team registered their lowest ever points tally as they progressed over the season without any real intent under three different managers.
According to reports from David Ornstein, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly who had recently taken over the role of sporting director had approached Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes over a potential role. It is understood that the English club will aspire to make the five-time Ballon d’Or award their marquee signing of the summer to usher in a new era at London. The Portuguese international is understood to be unhappy with the Manchester club over their summer transfer window activities and wants to sign for a club that will compete for major honors.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
United are set to begin a new dawn under new boss Erik Ten Hag who expects the Portuguese star to stay at Old Trafford and considers Ronaldo as a crucial component of his system ahead of the next season. The former Madrid star has another year on his current deal at United and Chelsea are yet to engage in actual talks rather than an enquiry.
Further information from Simon Stone implies that United will manage to convince the legendary superstar to stay put at the club and not sanction a sale to a major rival.
🚨 EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pHXelZAIIb— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.