Reports | Chelsea make approach for Cristiano Ronaldo amidst speculation

According to reports from David Ornstein, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly who had recently taken over the role of sporting director had approached Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes over a potential role. It is understood that the English club will aspire to make the five-time Ballon d’Or award their marquee signing of the summer to usher in a new era at London. The Portuguese international is understood to be unhappy with the Manchester club over their summer transfer window activities and wants to sign for a club that will compete for major honors.