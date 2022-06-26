Lionel Messi is the best of all time without any discussion, asserts Ander Herrera
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has claimed that teammate Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time and insisted that people are quick to criticize the star’s legacy despite just one underwhelming campaign. The legendary Argentine joined the French club on a free transfer.
Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer last summer in the biggest deal of the transfer window after Barcelona failed to offer the Argentine star a new deal due to their financial difficulties off the pitch. The 35-year-old who scored 670 goals with the Spanish giants and led them to major silverware across his spell at the club was unable to spark the same flame to his inaugural season with the French giants.
Messi has scored just 11 goals in 34 appearances for the French side although the Argentine suffered minor injuries and loss in form due to a bout with Covid-19. The 2021 Copa America winner registered 15 assists and was unlucky to add his tally due to hitting the post 10 times in Ligue 1.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner added to his magnificent personal trophy collection as he added the Ligue 1 title to his pileup. PSG teammate Ander Herrera acknowledged that people are quick to talk and criticize the star despite the Argentine international proving his credentials time and time again.
"You are asking for 50 goals per season. From there, if he doesn't score them, people talk. Nor should we forget that Leo has had the all-time record in Ligue 1 - he has hit the post 10 times! If he had scored 10 more goals, it would [have] been a very good season for Leo. But for me, he is the best of all time, without any discussion. Now I admire him even more for how he manages his day to day life with total humility, [and] always with a smile for people,” Herrera told AS.
