Lionel Messi is the best of all time without any discussion, asserts Ander Herrera

"You are asking for 50 goals per season. From there, if he doesn't score them, people talk. Nor should we forget that Leo has had the all-time record in Ligue 1 - he has hit the post 10 times! If he had scored 10 more goals, it would [have] been a very good season for Leo. But for me, he is the best of all time, without any discussion. Now I admire him even more for how he manages his day to day life with total humility, [and] always with a smile for people,” Herrera told AS.