Gareth Bale confirms free transfer to Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 and has been an important player for the Blancos throughout the years as he has helped the team claim two La Liga titles, and four Champions League titles across the nine years he has spent at the club. The 32-year-old has not been in the Spanish club’s plans in recent seasons as the Welshman has been at odds with Madrid supporters for his lackluster performances and continued unavailability.