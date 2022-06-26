Gareth Bale confirms free transfer to Los Angeles FC
Today at 1:47 PM
Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed his next club with the Welsh winger signing for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer making him the club’s second-biggest signing of the summer. Bale’s contract with Madrid expired this summer paving the way for the move.
Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 and has been an important player for the Blancos throughout the years as he has helped the team claim two La Liga titles, and four Champions League titles across the nine years he has spent at the club. The 32-year-old has not been in the Spanish club’s plans in recent seasons as the Welshman has been at odds with Madrid supporters for his lackluster performances and continued unavailability.
The Welsh winger’s contract with the Spanish side expires this month and Bale is set to move to greener pastures in order to prepare for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Wales international has confirmed his next destination with the attacker heading to MLS on a free transfer to Los Angeles FC.
Bale has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the American outfit with the LAFC's 3252 Supporters Union president Kristian Garcia praising his team for landing a massive coup in the form of the Welshman.
"We are all very excited, we weren't necessarily expecting it but transfer windows have the added excitement that you never know what's going to happen so it's definitely exciting to have someone of Bale's calibre and we are excited to welcome him to Los Angeles," Garcia told Sky Sports.
"I think a player of Gareth Bale's gravity speaks for itself, he's played for the biggest teams, he's a current Champions League winner, he's won it five times, he's played in the biggest games, and he's delivered in the biggest games. A player of that calibre is known around the world and we are absolutely excited to welcome him here,” he added.
See you soon, Los Angeles. 👊 @LAFC @LAFC3252 pic.twitter.com/GVP8WVWLPe— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 25, 2022
