An exit from Atletico Madrid is not on the table, proclaims Joao Felix
Today at 2:19 PM
Atletico Madrid record signing Joao Felix has admitted that he hadn’t considered an exit from the Spanish side and acknowledged that chances of a move away from the Madrid club are slim to nonexistent. Several Premier League clubs have been rumoured to be interested in making a move for the striker.
The summer transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season surprised many with Atletico Madrid splurging a record sum of €126 million, the fourth highest sum ever paid in football for Joao Felix as he signed a seven-year contract with the Spanish side. The Portuguese attacker has shown brief glimpses of his quality across the three years he has spent at the club although the 22-year-old has struggled to showcase it consistently.
Reports had surfaced at the start of the summer transfer window that Atletico boss Diego Simeone was willing to part with the striker in order to sanction his recruitment drive ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the attacker with several other interested parties in the pipeline to make an approach for the Portuguese international.
The Atletico star had enjoyed a strong start in the past season with the 21-year-old scoring 10 goals and registering six assists across all competitions before his campaign was forced to a halt as he suffered an injury.
The Portuguese striker is eager to impress next campaign under Simeone and has admitted that a departure from the Wanda Metropolitano is not on the cards as he looks to reject any advances that comes his way.
"An exit from Atletico is not on the table. I am calm about my future, and aware of what I can do, I feel good about myself. I am still on holiday, I have just started training to prepare pre-season but I'm not thinking about football too much,’ the 22-year-old told reporters in Portugal.
