Reports | Chelsea to submit bid for Juventus defender Matthijs De Light

According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea are set to begin a summer spree as they look to open talks with Juventus over Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt in a sensational move for both parties. De Ligt has made 117 appearances for the Italian side while scoring eight goals across all competitions. The Netherlands international’s current deal at the Allianz Stadium runs out in 2024 with talks in the pipeline for an extension. The 22-year-old has a release clause of €120 million which has to be activated for a potential deal to Stamford Bridge to materialize in the summer transfer window.