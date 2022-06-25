Reports | Chelsea to submit bid for Juventus defender Matthijs De Light
According to GOAL, Chelsea are set to open negotiations with Juventus over star centreback Matthijs De Ligt as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2022-23 campaign after losing Antonio Rudiger’s services. The Dutch defender has a release clause of €120 million.
Chelsea have been criticized for their recruitment strategy at the end of the 2021-22 season with significant changes being made to the backroom staff with long-term transfer chief Marina Granovskaia departing the club. The London club parted with the services of centrebacks Fikayo Tomoro and Marc Guehi for £25m and £16 million despite Andreas Christensen’s and Antonio Rudiger’s contracts expiring this summer. The German defender has moved onto greener pastures with Real Madrid snapping up the centreback on a free transfer with Christensen rumoured to join arch-rivals Barcelona in the coming weeks.
According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea are set to begin a summer spree as they look to open talks with Juventus over Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt in a sensational move for both parties. De Ligt has made 117 appearances for the Italian side while scoring eight goals across all competitions. The Netherlands international’s current deal at the Allianz Stadium runs out in 2024 with talks in the pipeline for an extension. The 22-year-old has a release clause of €120 million which has to be activated for a potential deal to Stamford Bridge to materialize in the summer transfer window.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are set to usher in a new era with long-term owner Roman Abramovich selling the club to Todd Boehly’s consortium and it is understood that the Premier League side want to mark their stamp by making the Dutch defender their marquee signing this summer. De Ligt is willing to make the move to England although he is willing to listen to the prospective deal Juventus could offer him.
