Reports | Arsenal set to submit bid for Leeds winger Raphinha

The Premier League side are determined to not lose the Brazilian on cheap after they retained their Premier League status on the final gameweek of the season. The Brazil international was reportedly ignoring offers from other clubs in anticipation of a move to Spain although he is likely to agree to a deal with Arsenal if the Gunners make a serious offer for the 25-year-old. An offer of €65 million is what Leeds are holding out for although the London club will look to reach a compromise in the middle.