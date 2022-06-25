Reports | Arsenal set to submit bid for Leeds winger Raphinha
Today at 4:10 PM
According to reports from Sky Sports, Arsenal are set to make an improved offer for Leeds for star winger Raphinha after their initial bid for the Brazilian winger was rejected by the Peacocks deemed the offer to be too low. It is understood that a deal close to €65 million would seal the deal.
Raphinha has cemented his status as one of the best attackers in the Premier League since impressing with Leeds after joining the club The Brazil international's dribbling ability and technical prowess have made him a vital component of the English side across two seasons. The Brazilian has registered 17 goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions for the Premier League outfit as he looks to continue the positive trajectory of his playing career.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Arsenal are set to make their second offer for the 25-year-old after seeing their first bid for the former Rennes star being rejected last week. The Leeds man has emerged as a top transfer for Barcelona as the Spanish side are set to lose out on the services of Ousmane Dembele.
The 25-year-old is supposedly more interested in acquiring a dream move to Bacelona this summer although it looks unlikely with the Spanish club’s financial difficulties hindnering a prospective deal. Arsenal had intensified their efforts to sign the attacker by holding talks with the player’s camp and Leeds for a transfer.
The Premier League side are determined to not lose the Brazilian on cheap after they retained their Premier League status on the final gameweek of the season. The Brazil international was reportedly ignoring offers from other clubs in anticipation of a move to Spain although he is likely to agree to a deal with Arsenal if the Gunners make a serious offer for the 25-year-old. An offer of €65 million is what Leeds are holding out for although the London club will look to reach a compromise in the middle.
