PSG is important to me and the club comes first, reveals Kylian Mbappe
Today at 4:09 PM
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that Paris Siant-Germain is the first priority rather than own his personal brand while acknowledging that the French club is important to him and he hasn’t had time to reciprocate the fan’s support. The French attacker extended his contract for three yeas upto 2025.
Kylian Mbappe was the talk of the townlast summer as Real Madrid made multiple high-profile bids to sign the striker from PSG. The Frenchman’s contract was set to expire this summer and the striker was widely expected favour a move to the Santiago Bernabeu although the World Cup winner snubbed the Spanish side in a shock deal to extend his tenure at the Parc des Princes.
The French club has made Mbappe the highest paid player in the squad ahead of stars such as Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly set to make wholesale changes at the managerial position with Mauricio Pochettino departing the club. Former PSG director Leonardo has left the club with Luis Ocampos looking to spearhead the Ligue 1 side’s recruitment strategy for the foreseeable future.
Mbappe asserted that he has always prioritized the club’s project rather than his own while outlining his ambitions of being successful in the forthcoming seasons.
“PSG is important to me. Maybe I haven't had have enough time to be romantic enough with the fans. I wanted to perform first, but this club means a lot to me, everyone knows. I am only entering this project, I was not at the base of the project. With all the changes that are going to happen, great things are going to happen,” Mbappe told BFMTV. "
"The club comes first. It is not my project. There will be a PSG before me and after me, I just want to bring my stone to the building,” he added.
