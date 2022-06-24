Won trophies in four countries because I tried to understand team, claims Jose Mourinho
Today at 4:46 PM
AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho believes that he has won trophies and titles in four different countries because he tried to understand the teams and study what they needed to improve. The Portuguese manager became the first manager to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.
Over the years ever since his managerial debut, few managers have done as well as Jose Mourinho has on the biggest stages with the Portuguese boss thriving everywhere he went. That includes spells at Porto, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Tottenham and even Manchester United with the now 59-year-old winning trophies everywhere but at Spurs. However, that hasn’t dimmed his legacy one bit as Mourinho has continued that winning tradition at AS Roma, winning the first edition of the Europa Conference League.
The win also makes him the first manager to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League which has seen him gain even more plaudits. However, in light of criticism, Mourinho admitted that the reason why he has won trophies in four different countries is because he tries “to understand the team” and study what they need. He also added that in his opinion “the young guy of 2000 is different from the young guy of 2022”.
"What is more, I have won in these four countries very, very early on. I did not need to be there three, four or five years to win. It was immediately. In the first or maximum second season. I think that is because I tried to understand the team. I studied,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.
“I tried to get the best of the differences by trying to put into practice my own ideas but at the same time respecting the local cultures and, in my case, also the local feeling and approach to the game. The young guy of 2000 is different from the young guy of 2022.”
