Reports | Nottingham Forest set to sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson on loan
Today at 8:52 PM
According to the Guardian, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have come to an agreement with the former set to sign goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan. Forest are also set to complete a move for Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi simultaneously as they prepare for life back in the top tier.
Having been promoted back into the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have started their preparations for their first season in the top tier since 1999. The club have languished in the Championship during that time but are reportedly looking for a long-term stay in the Premier League this time around. However, with goalkeeper Brice Samba reportedly rejecting an extension and is set to leave on a free-transfer alongside a few other players leaving, it leaves the club with a rebuild.
But things haven’t gone according to plan so far with the club yet to make a major signing this summer although that is set to change soon. The Guardian has reported that after nearly a month of negotiations, Forest have come to an agreement with Manchester United over a loan move for goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 25-year-old will sign for the club for the entirety of the 2022/23 season but the move has no option to buy despite Forest reportedly insisting on it.
However, Henderson is not their only move as the club are also set to sign Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi this summer as well after activating his £17 million release clause. The 24-year-old has also agreed to the move and has spent time in England with Liverpool although he never made a first-team appearance for the Reds.
