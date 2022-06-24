Reports | Nottingham Forest set to sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson on loan

But things haven’t gone according to plan so far with the club yet to make a major signing this summer although that is set to change soon. The Guardian has reported that after nearly a month of negotiations, Forest have come to an agreement with Manchester United over a loan move for goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 25-year-old will sign for the club for the entirety of the 2022/23 season but the move has no option to buy despite Forest reportedly insisting on it.