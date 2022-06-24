Reports | Milan Skriniar open to signing for Paris Saint-Germain in reported €80 million deal
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan defender Milan Skrinar is open to signing for Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a move that could hit €80 million. The 27-year-old has only one year left on his contract at the San Siro and Inter Milan are looking to cash in before it expires.
Ever since his move from Sampdoria, Milan Skriniar has turned into arguably one of the best defenders around with the 27-year-old thriving for Inter Milan. So much so, that the Slovakian played a key role as the Nerazzurri lifted their first league title in a decade during the 2020/21 season alongside Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan de Virj. However, with Antonio Conte leaving the club last summer, Skriniar has continued to thrive for the club which has attracted attention.
But with only one year left on his current contract, reports have indicated that the defender and Inter are yet to come to an agreement over an extension with the club looking to sell. The Nerazzurri are in the midst of a financial crisis but Skriniar has refused to leave until now. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 27-year-old is reportedly open to signing for PSG this summer. The Parisians are looking to revamp their squad and believe that the Slovakian defender is key to their plans.
However, that is despite a reported €80 million fee involved after Inter rejected the Ligue 1 giants’ €60 million offer earlier this month. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing for the 27-year-old and while Inter are stubborn with their asking price, PSG believe that they can reach an agreement for the defender before the window closes.
