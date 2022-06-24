Reports | Milan Skriniar open to signing for Paris Saint-Germain in reported €80 million deal

But with only one year left on his current contract, reports have indicated that the defender and Inter are yet to come to an agreement over an extension with the club looking to sell. The Nerazzurri are in the midst of a financial crisis but Skriniar has refused to leave until now. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 27-year-old is reportedly open to signing for PSG this summer. The Parisians are looking to revamp their squad and believe that the Slovakian defender is key to their plans.