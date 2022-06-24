Reports | Manchester City open to letting both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leave
Today at 3:55 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester City have opened up the doors for both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling this summer because of their faith in the players already present at the club. Both forwards have been heavily linked with a move away although nothing has materialized as of yet for either.
With only one year left on both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus’ contracts, it has many Manchester City fans wondering where their future lies. But both players have been heavily linked with a move away this summer with Jesus reportedly closing in on a move to Arsenal. Not only that, Sterling has interest from Spain, Italy and from within England as well although nothing has materialized for the 27-year-old.
But with £50 million fees on both their heads, it has seen negotiations stall with Chelsea and reportedly Arsenal although the latter are confident of reaching an agreement. However, ESPN has now reported that City are open to letting both forwards leave this summer if things reach that far despite questions over depth in a World Cup year. The report has indicated that the club is confident with the players they have including Cole Palmer’s development and believe it will make up the difference.
That combined with both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez’s arrival at the club this summer boosts Manchester City’s front-line which has only further enhanced their confidence of surviving without both Jesus and Sterling. However, ESPN has also revealed that the club are open to keeping one or both forwards as well should no move materialize with qualms over the £50 million valuation.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.