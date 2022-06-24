Reports | Barcelona yet to make a decision on Memphis Depay’s future at club

That combined with the fact that Barcelona are chasing after Robert Lewandowski this summer, has seen reports indicate that Depay’s time at the club could be over after just one season. However, Sport has reported that despite conflicting reports, Barcelona are yet to make a decision on Depay’s future at the club. The report has indicated that the club are waiting until July before they decide as they want to first sort out Ousmane Dembele’s future and monitor Ansu Fati’s condition.