Reports | Barcelona yet to make a decision on Memphis Depay’s future at club
Today at 4:06 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona have put a halt to any potential sale for Memphis Depay with the club yet to make a decision on the Dutchman’s future at the Camp Nou. The 28-year-old signed for the club last summer but had an up and down impact, contributing to 15 goals across all competitions.f
Having signed Memphis Depay last summer on a free-transfer, a lot was expected from the Dutchman at Barcelona especially after his successful spell at Olympique Lyon. However, things didn’t go according to plan as Depay struggled to net a single Champions League goal for the club although he did find his footing in the league. The 28-year-old eventually finished the season with 13 goals and 2 assists although he was replaced by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as the club’s main striker.
That combined with the fact that Barcelona are chasing after Robert Lewandowski this summer, has seen reports indicate that Depay’s time at the club could be over after just one season. However, Sport has reported that despite conflicting reports, Barcelona are yet to make a decision on Depay’s future at the club. The report has indicated that the club are waiting until July before they decide as they want to first sort out Ousmane Dembele’s future and monitor Ansu Fati’s condition.
The former has less than a week left on his contract and reports have indicated that negotiations are ongoing while the latter has suffered multiple injuries that have cut his growth short over the last eighteen months or so. That combined with the club’s lack of finances could see them left with no backups or a squad capable of challenging next season which is why they’re yet to make a decision.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.