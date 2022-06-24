ISL 2022-23 | ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Australian defender Brendan Hamill for upcoming season

He also represented Australian national teams at the U17, U20, and U23 levels and appeared in 30 games overall. Hamill participated in the Asian Olympics qualifying matches for the Senior team as well. The 29-year-old has won many major trophies throughout his career, he has won the prestigious AFC Champions League trophy in 2014 with Western Sydney Wanderers, and also, he has recently won the FFA Cup in 2021 with Melbourne Victory.