Reports | Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona amidst interest
Today at 6:00 PM
According to reports from Marca, Ousmane Dembele has decided to snub interest from elsewhere and commit his future with Barcelona as the winger failed to find suitable clubs that could offer him his conditions. The French winger’s current deal at the Catalan club expires at the end of June.
Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2017 after establishing himself as one of the exciting wingers in European football. The French winger’s time at the Blaugrana has been rife with injuries and disciplinary issues although the winger has shone in the limited time he has featured for the Spanish giants.
The Frenchman enjoyed a bit-time role under Ronald Koeman at the start of the campaign although after the arrival of Xavi Hernandez the forward has been in fantastic form as he capped off the campaign by finishing top in La Liga's assist charts with 13 assists.
The World Cup winner’s contract expires this month and the winger was rumured to depart the Camp Nou although according to reports from Marca, Dembele has made a U-turn on his decision. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to stay at the club after not finding any serious offers for his services.
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were considered the primary candidates to sign Dembele although Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay with the French side and the London club’s reported interest in Raheem Sterling has lowered interest in Dembele. The Barcelona star has had a contract on the table from the Spanish side and it is understood that the former Dortmund winger is veering towards extending his deal with the Spanish giants.
Dembele is understood to be content to play under Xavi with the player appreciating the coach's faith in him. The Frenchman is holding out for an improved offer from the Spanish side although it looks like a compromise will be achieved in the coming weeks.
