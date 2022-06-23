Reports | Newcastle United looking to sell Allan Saint-Maximin amidst interest from England
Today at 7:27 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are considering letting Allan Saint-Maximin leave this summer in order to help balance their spending as the forward is frustrated by their contract offer. The 25-year-old has four years left on his contract but wants a better wage packet from the club.
Ever since his move to Newcastle United, few players have excited and made fans happy as Allan Saint-Maximin as with the Frenchman now a cult hero at the club. That is despite the 25-year-old only contributing to 28 goals in his three seasons at the club, with injuries and other issues halting his progress. But with the Magpies progressing both on and off the field, it has seen Saint-Maximin become a key part of their project although the situation has now changed.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The Daily Mail has reported that the 25-year-old could be on his way out this summer after contract talks between the two parties soured and have now reached a standstill. The forward is tied to the club until 2026 but reportedly wants a wage packet to match both his and the club’s ambitions but Newcastle are reportedly restricted by their wage structure on their current offer. That has made Saint-Maximin unhappy and the Daily Mail has revealed that the forward’s head has been turned by bigger sides that could offer him a better wage packet.
However, while there is interest in the 25-year-old from both Chelsea and Tottenham, the Magpies have reportedly set a £40 million asking price which has been deemed too high. But both clubs are still in the running as they believe that negotiations and making up the difference through add-ons is a possibility especially since Newcastle want to sign players this summer. Furthermore, the Mail has reported that the Magpies understand Saint-Maximin’s frustration and are hoping that they won’t have to resort to letting the Frenchman leave.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.