Reports | Newcastle United looking to sell Allan Saint-Maximin amidst interest from England

The Daily Mail has reported that the 25-year-old could be on his way out this summer after contract talks between the two parties soured and have now reached a standstill. The forward is tied to the club until 2026 but reportedly wants a wage packet to match both his and the club’s ambitions but Newcastle are reportedly restricted by their wage structure on their current offer. That has made Saint-Maximin unhappy and the Daily Mail has revealed that the forward’s head has been turned by bigger sides that could offer him a better wage packet.