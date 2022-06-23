Reports | Juventus looking into deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar this summer

With Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi leaving the club at the end of their contracts, it has seen Juventus chase after replacements with the Serie A side linked for a move with nearly every attacker in world football. However, so far no move has materialized with the club still in talks over moves for Paul Pogba and a few other stars on free-transfers. But with the club looking to challenge for the Serie A title again, it has many fans believing that the Turin side will find their way back.

In light of that, Sport has reported that with a move for Angel Di Maria nearly done, Juventus are now weighing up the possibility of signing Neymar. The Brazilian is reportedly out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain and has been put up for sale by the club but has no intention of leaving. Yet despite that, the report has indicated that Juventus are waiting on a decision before they finalise any moves although raising the finances for a 90 million move could be tough.

Not only that, Sport has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has also been offered to the club again with Jorge Mendes reportedly keen to get his client out of Manchester United. There are concerns that the 37-year-old won’t fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans for the Red Devils and thus, reports have indicated that Ronaldo is open to a move back to Italy. However, the Sport has also reported that in order to get the move over the line, either player will have to take a significant wage cut although Juventus are confident that they’ll be able to convince them.