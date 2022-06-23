Reports | Adrien Rabiot keen on leaving Juventus in order to play in Premier League

However, the move hasn’t worked out for either party as while Rabiot has impressed during his spell in Italy, the now 27-year-old has failed to hit the heights that many expected. It has seen reports indicate that Juventus are now open to letting him leave and the Telegraph has reported that Rabiot has also told the club that he wants to leave this summer to play in England. The midfielder has one year left on his contract but the report has revealed that the Frenchman informed the club of his plans to leave in February this year.