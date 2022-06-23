Reports | Adrien Rabiot keen on leaving Juventus in order to play in Premier League
Today at 8:34 PM
According to the Telegraph, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is looking to leave the Serie A in order to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League this summer. The 27-year-old signed for the Old Lady in the summer of 2019 on a free-transfer and has since made 129 appearances for the club.
When he first broke out during a loan spell at Toulouse, a lot was expected from Adrien Rabiot and the French midfielder continued to showcase his talent for Paris Saint-Germain. However, relations between the two parties soured in 2018 when the midfielder decided to leave the club on a free-transfer after he was unhappy with the contract offered to him by the Parisians. That saw him eventually leave for Juventus with the Old Lady more than tripling his salary in the summer of 2019.
However, the move hasn’t worked out for either party as while Rabiot has impressed during his spell in Italy, the now 27-year-old has failed to hit the heights that many expected. It has seen reports indicate that Juventus are now open to letting him leave and the Telegraph has reported that Rabiot has also told the club that he wants to leave this summer to play in England. The midfielder has one year left on his contract but the report has revealed that the Frenchman informed the club of his plans to leave in February this year.
That reportedly came as no surprise to Juventus and the Telegraph has revealed that the club have agreed to the Frenchman’s request provided they get a fee of around €20 million. Not only that, Rabiot only wants a move to the Premier League with the Frenchman keen on proving himself in England’s top tier which has piqued Chelsea’s interest and he has no interest in a move to PSG. Furthermore, the 27-year-old is looking for a club that plays in the Champions League although he is open to signing for a side playing European football.
