RB Leipzig confirm that Christopher Nkunku has signed new contract till 2026

In a statement, RB Leipzig have confirmed the fact that Christopher Nkunku has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club at least until 2026. The Frenchman enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 season where he netted 35 goals and 20 assists in just 50 appearances for the German side.

While he initially struggled to find consistency at RB Leipzig, things changed for Christopher Nkunku last season as the Frenchman found his footing at the club. So much so, that the 24-year-old thrived for the Bundesliga side and played a key role in their top-four finish with 20 goals and 15 assists in the German top tier alone. That tally climbed to 35 goals and 20 assists across all competitions, a tally that includes 7 goals in 6 Champions League appearances.

It saw the French attacker heavily linked with a move to England, Spain and even back to France but nothing has materialized although RB Leipzig have rewarded him with a new contract. That was confirmed by the German side and they revealed that the Frenchman has signed a two-year extension that will keep him at the club until at least 2026.

“Christopher Nkunku is staying! RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga player of the season 2021/22 have agreed on a two-year contract extension until 2026. Christo joined RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2019 and has amassed a total of 93 goal involvements in 134 competitive games,” reads the statement.

“Last season, he broke Timo Werner’s club record for most goal involvements in a season when he had a direct hand in 54 goals and was also named the Bundesliga player of the season.”

Nkunku expressed his delight at the deal and admitted that he is pleased to keep playing for RB Leipzig and wants to keep their winning run going especially after they won the DFB Pokal. Not only that, the 24-year-old added that the German side have made a name for themselves over the last few years and he wants to be a part of the team to keep building that going forward.

“I’m pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt. After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal, it remained clear that my story here isn’t over yet – we want more! I was really impressed with the club’s efforts to keep me, so a big thanks goes to those responsible for the trust in me and especially to Oliver Mintzlaff, with whom I was always in close contact,” Nkunku told the club’s website.

“RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further.”

