People are always going to say things but I know what I can do, proclaims Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has hit out at his critics and believes that while people are always going to have things to say about him, he knows exactly what he can do for the club. The 23-year-old recently signed a five-year extension with the North Londoners and took the legendary number 14.

With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette entering the 2021/22 season with just one year left on their contracts, it had many Arsenal fans wondering who would stay. However, halfway into the season and reports had indicated that not one but both forwards were set to leave the club. But things changed towards the end of the season as Nketiah overtook Lacazette as first choice and repaid the faith with 5 goals in 8 starts in the Premier League.

It saw the young forward finish the season with ten goals across all competitions and that combined with the promise of regular game-time has seen the 23-year-old sign a new deal. The extension will keep Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal until at least 2027 and the forward admitted that he’s overjoyed at the contract, and is looking forward to proving his critics wrong. Not only that, with reports indicating that Gabriel Jesus is set to join, the Englishman welcomes the competition.

“When you get a run of eight games in the first team, you get that database and platform to show everything you can do. I have worked a lot with the manager on playing with my back to goal, on the spaces to drop into and link play. Of course, it has been developed, but at the same time you don’t get here by just standing in the penalty box and scoring a goal,” Nketiah said, reported the Telegraph.

“People are always going to say things, but I know what I can do. The people that have played with me, played against me, the coaches that have worked with me, I know how they feel about me.

“Every team needs a squad to compete. The club is always looking for ways to strengthen. They have extended my deal and they have done so for a reason. Whoever comes in, you relish the challenge. You make them feel welcome, and then you fight and compete.”