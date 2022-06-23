Never say never especially when you're a coach nowadays, admits Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has picked up from his playing career as he proved himself to be an astute tactician throughout his coaching career at Real Madrid . The Frenchman is the first manager in the history of the game to win three consecutive Champions League titles in his first stint with the Spanish giants.

The French manager masterminded a La Liga title in his second spell at the club as Madrid broke several records maintaining their best league defensive record in 30 years. Zidane left his role in 2021 after citing issues with the Spanish media and the hierarchy in Madrid.

The 50-year-old was speculated to make a comeback to European football in recent weeks with Paris Saint-Germain interested in acquiring the French coach to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at the helm although it looks unlikely to materialize now.

“Never say never. Especially when you're a coach nowadays. When I was a player, I could choose almost every club. As a coach, there aren't 50 clubs I can go to. There are two or three possibilities. If I go back to a club, it's to win. I say this in all modesty. That's why I can't go anywhere. For other reasons, too, The language, for example. Certain conditions make things more difficult. When people say to me: 'Do you want to go to Manchester?' I understand English but I don't fully master it,” Zidane told L’Equipe.