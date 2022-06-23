I’m going to be Liverpool’s number one fan forever, proclaims Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich new signing Sadio Mane has bid adieu to Liverpool by suggesting that he will keep the club in his heart forever and remain their number one fan while acknowledging that the English side will continue their positive momentum ever after his departure. Mane joined Bayern on Wednesday.

Liverpool signed Sadio Mané from Southampton for a fee of £34 million in the summer of 2016 and the fee has paid dividends for the Merseyside club. The Senegal international cemented his status as one of the best players in European football during his time with Liverpool.

The 30-year-old scored 120 goals and registered 48 assists in 249 appearances for the Reds while leading them to one Premier League title, a Champions League title, and one FA Cup during his time at the club.

The AFCON 2021 winner outlined his desire of moving on to greener pastures at the end of a terrific season where Liverpool fell just short of capturing a historic quadruple. The Senegal attacker got his wish as Bayern Munich snapped up the winger for a fee reported to be €32 million potentially rising to €41 million.

Mane admitted that he would forever remain the Merseyside club’s number one fan and wished them luck on their future ventures as he looks to write a new chapter in his storied career so far.

"After every one of my games in Munich, I will come to the dressing room and I will watch Liverpool, for sure, because I am going to be Liverpool’s number one fan forever. I just want to say good luck to them and I have an eye on them. For sure, they will be even better because I know the boys, so of course, Liverpool will always stay even better,” Mane told Liverpool’s website.

"I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi, and to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool’s number one fan – after the supporters!" he added.