We never spoke with Zinedine Zidane directly or indirectly, insists Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Today at 3:18 PM
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed that the French club were never in discussions with Zinedine Zidane to takeover as the club's next manager with Mauricio Pochettino set to be sacked. Nice coach Christophe Galtier is the favorite to be the Argentine’s successor.
The return of Mauricio Pochettino to the Parc des Princes as their new manager in January 2021 was earmarked as a change of fortunes for PSG as they looked to conquer major silverware across domestic and European competitions.
The Argentine coach who represented the Parisian club during his playing career was backed heavily by the club the previous summer with Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donarumma, and Sergio Ramos, arriving to catapult them to the next level.
It hasn’t gone according to plan for Pochettino’s side as they fell short of expectations this season. Despite winning the Ligue 1 title, the French club failed to advance past the Round of 16 stages of the Champions League as they succumbed to a humiliating European exit to Real Madrid.
Reports had suggested that the PSG coach’s time at the helm was coming to an end as the French club held talks with Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho to be their next manager although PSG president Al-Khelaifi denied reports that the club held discussions with Zidane.
"I'll tell you one thing: we never spoke with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Many clubs are interested in him, and national teams too, but we have never discussed it with him. We have chosen a coach who will be the best for what we want to put in place,” the president told Le Parisien.
The French club’s president also provided an update on the ongoing negotiations between PSG and Nice over Christophe Galtier.
We are discussing with Nice[about Galtier], it is not a secret. I hope that we will find an agreement quickly, but I respect Nice and the president [Jean-Pierre] Rivere, everyone defends their interests,” he added.
