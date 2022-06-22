Reports | Raheem Sterling yet to make decision on his future at Manchester City
Today at 8:27 PM
According to the BBC, Raheem Sterling is yet to both hold talks and make a decision on his future at Manchester City amidst interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 27-year-old has one year left on his current contract and is reportedly keen on leaving to get regular game-time.
With Manchester City signing Erling Haaland this summer, it has seen more than a few players at the Etihad Stadium consider their futures. That tally reportedly includes Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling with Bernardo Silva also reportedly lured by a move to Barcelona. However, with only one year left on his contract, reports have indicated that Sterling could be the one to leave first. The Englishman has made well over 300 appearances for the Cityzens since his move from Liverpool.
But with one year left, reports have revealed that the 27-year-old is looking for more regular game-time as he is in the peak years of his career and wants to get the most. That has attracted attention from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea with the Blues said to be front-runners. However, despite that, the BBC has reported that Sterling is yet to make a decision on his future. Not only that, the forward is yet to open talks with either of his suitors or even Manchester City in an attempt to solve his dilemma.
Furthermore, with Haaland’s arrival, it does reduce the number of places in Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 that is up for contention even with the Spaniard’s propensity to rotate his squads. That is reportedly what is playing on Sterling’s mind and the BBC has reported that the 27-year-old wants to be a significant figure in a team that is competing for trophies and not fighting for his place in the squad.
