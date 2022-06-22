Reports | Raheem Sterling yet to make decision on his future at Manchester City

But with one year left, reports have revealed that the 27-year-old is looking for more regular game-time as he is in the peak years of his career and wants to get the most. That has attracted attention from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea with the Blues said to be front-runners. However, despite that, the BBC has reported that Sterling is yet to make a decision on his future. Not only that, the forward is yet to open talks with either of his suitors or even Manchester City in an attempt to solve his dilemma.