Reports | Monaco set to complete signing of Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino

Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg by activating his £7.25 million release clause making him the first Japanese player to play for the club in the process. The Japanese international has proven his attacking qualities whenever he has featured for the Merseyside club although chances were limited for Minamino. Reports had suggested that the 27-year-old would move onto greener pastures in order to get more playing time at his next destination.

According to reports from GOAL, Monaco have won the race to secure the transfer of Minamino from Liverpool after both clubs agreed to an €18 million fee. Southampton with whom the player spent four months on loan during the 2020-21 season was interested in signing the player permanently while Leeds also made an enquiry but both teams failed to submit a substantial offer for the Japanese winger. The French club is set to part ways with a fixed fee of €15m, with a further €3m in performance-related add-ons.

Minamino played a key role in Liverpool's two domestic cup successes last season as he was the club's leading top scorer in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. The former Salzburg player was on the fringes of the side for games of significant importance as he failed to feature in the finals of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup while only managing to make one Premier League start all campaign. Personal terms are agreed between the player and the club with Minamino expected to fly to France to complete his medical and finalize his transfer.