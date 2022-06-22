Reports | Manchester United considered favourites to sign Ajax winger Antony

According to reports from GOAL, the Brazilian is eager to link up with Ten Hag once again as he looks to complete a transfer to Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming season. United are yet to submit a formal offer although initial discussions with the players’ camp has convinced them to make the potential deal come to reality in the upcoming weeks. It is understood that the Red Devils will have to offer a deal close to the £60 million mark to convince Ajax to sanction the sale.