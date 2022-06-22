Reports | Manchester United considered favourites to sign Ajax winger Antony
Today at 7:12 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Manchester United are laying the groundwork for completing the signing of Ajax star Antony with the Brazilian winger understood to be eager to link up with former coach Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford. United will reportedly submit a formal offer in the coming weeks.
Antony signed for Ajax in 2020 for a fee £18 million and the Brazilian has gone on to establish his pedigree as one of the best players for the Dutch side. The Brazil international has made 78 appearances for the Eredivise side while scoring 22 goals and registering 20 assists across all competitions. Antony enjoyed a fruitful relationship with former Ajax boss and now United manager Erik ten Hag as the pair won two Eredivisie titles and a Dutch Cup together during their time at the club.
According to reports from GOAL, the Brazilian is eager to link up with Ten Hag once again as he looks to complete a transfer to Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming season. United are yet to submit a formal offer although initial discussions with the players’ camp has convinced them to make the potential deal come to reality in the upcoming weeks. It is understood that the Red Devils will have to offer a deal close to the £60 million mark to convince Ajax to sanction the sale.
Ten Hag has identified the need for attackers this summer with the departures of Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Mason Greenwood leaving a major void in the squad. Anthony Martial is also reportedly on the chopping block with the winger failing to impress during his loan stint with Sevilla. The Ajax winger who recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in the previous season is determined to become the first signing of the Ten Hag era at Old Trafford.
