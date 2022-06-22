Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Bernardo Silva

Over the last year or so, few clubs have struggled as much as Barcelona has with their finances as the La Liga giant’s overzealous spending over the years caught up to them. So much so, that the club had to let Lionel Messi leave on a free-transfer despite both parties keen on extending their relationship. However, their issues have continued into this season with the La Liga side struggled to find funds in order to reinforce Xavi Hernandez’s side.