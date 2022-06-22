Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Bernardo Silva
Today at 6:31 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have big plans for the summer as they are looking to sign a trio of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Bernardo Silva before the window closes. The La Liga giants have had financial issues over the last year and have thus yet to make any move this summer.
Over the last year or so, few clubs have struggled as much as Barcelona has with their finances as the La Liga giant’s overzealous spending over the years caught up to them. So much so, that the club had to let Lionel Messi leave on a free-transfer despite both parties keen on extending their relationship. However, their issues have continued into this season with the La Liga side struggled to find funds in order to reinforce Xavi Hernandez’s side.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
But despite that, the club have been heavily linked with a move for Robert Lewandowski alongside other players and Mundo Deportivo has reported that the Pole is not the only one. The report has revealed that Barcelona have big plans this summer as they are targeting Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and Jules Kounde in order to make them competitive again. That is despite their financial issues as the club look to back Hernandez in the transfer window this summer.
Not only that, this comes in light of reports that Frenkie de Jong is reportedly keen on leaving the club although Manchester United and Barcelona are yet to come to an agreement over a fee. Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo has further reported that the front-runners for Kounde aren’t Barcelona but Chelsea which does complicate a move for the defender while Manchester City are unwilling to part with Silva for anything under £80 million.
- Jules Kounde
- Robert Lewandowski
- Bernardo Silva
- Bundesliga
- La Liga
- Fc Barcelona
- Sevilla
- Bayern Munich
- Chelsea Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.