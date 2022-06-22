Rejected €180 million last summer for Kylian Mbappe because I knew he wanted to stay, admits Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Kylian Mbappe’s decision on his future was seemingly the hottest topic in European football as the saga involving Paris Saint-Germain, the player and Real Madrid was expected to span throughout the summer. In a shock turn of events, the World Cup winner announced that he was set to stay at the Parc des Princes days before the Champions League final as the Frenchman snubbed a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish side made multiple bids to sign the striker from PSG last summer as they submitted bids worth €180 million to take the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Ligue 1 side rejected all approaches and remained steadfast in their approach to persuade the French star to remain at the club throughout the season.

The approach paid dividends for the French club as Mbappe signed a lucrative three-year deal with the club until 2025 as he looked to spearhead the Parisian club’s ambitions on and off the pitch. PSG president Al-Khelaifi asserted that the senior hierarchy at the club was confident of keeping Mbappe at the club.

"I rejected €180 million last summer from Real Madrid for Mbappe because I knew that Kylian wanted to stay at PSG. I know him very well, I know what he and his family want, and they don't move for money. He has chosen to play here for his city,” the president told Marca.

“What we do, we do it because we know we can. It is not our style to talk about other leagues, clubs or federations. We are not giving lessons and we are not going to allow anyone to give us lessons. Every year is the same. We are going to continue building our project,” he added.