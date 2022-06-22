Liverpool confirm that Sadio Mane has signed for Bayern Munich for reported £35 million fee

In a statement, Liverpool have confirmed rumours that Sadio Mane has left the club to sign for Bayern Munich in a move worth around £35 million including add-ons. The 30-year-old signed for the Reds in 2016 and went onto make just over 260 appearances, contributing to 158 goals in the process.

With just one year left on his contract, reports indicated that Sadio Mane believed that his time at Liverpool was over and thus wanted a new challenge. That had, reportedly, piqued Bayern Munich’s interest with the Bavarian giants overly keen on a move for the Senegalese forward. However, while Liverpool rejected Bayern’s first two bids, reports indicated that the Reds had finally accepted the offer.

That has now been confirmed as Liverpool revealed that the 30-year-old has left the club for Germany in a move reportedly worth around £35 million. That includes an initial fee of £27.5 million plus £7.5 million in performance-related add-ons. The Reds thanked Mane for his six-year spell where he won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup while netting 120 goals for the club.

“Sadio Mane has today completed a permanent transfer to Bayern Munich. The Senegalese forward heads to the Bundesliga outfit after six brilliant seasons with Liverpool. He departs Anfield with the best wishes of everyone and the complete set of Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner's medals. From his 269 appearances for the club, Mane delivered 120 goals, 38 assists and countless smiles and memories,” reads the statement.

The move was also confirmed by Bayern Munich and the Bavarians revealed that the 30-year-old forward has signed a three year contract until at least 2025.

“FC Bayern have signed Sadio Mané from Liverpool. The 30-year-old attacker has agreed a contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2025,” reads the statement.

Sadio Mane has today completed a permanent move to @FCBayern after six brilliant seasons with the Reds.



He departs as a Liverpool legend ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022