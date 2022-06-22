Chelsea confirm Marina Granovskaia departure as director of club

Chelsea have confirmed that long-term club director Marina Granovskaia will leave the club at the end of the summer transfer window with co-owner Todd Boehly set to be named the chairman and interim sporting director. Granovskaia was appointed as the chief executive of the club in 2014.

Marina Granovskaia became involved in transfers and contractual dealings for Chelsea in 2010 after then-owner Roman Abramovich handpicked her appointment. The Russian-Canadian business was promoted to the chief executive of the club in 2014 after the club's successes in the transfer markets after her appointment. Granovskaia rose to fame as one of the toughest negotiators in world football and was lauded for her work when she received the Best Club Director in European award at the Golden Boy Awards in 2021.

The Russian-Canadian’s role was in jeopardy during the London club’s takeover this year but Todd Boehly had kept off making any immediate changes at the club although the American owner has now made the decision to make some backroom changes.

Chelsea have confirmed that Todd Boehly has taken over from Bruce Buck as chairman and Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club after the end of the current transfer window. It is understood that Boehly had already assumed his duties and was responsible for the successful negotiations between Inter and Chelsea for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The English side confirmed the backroom changes in a club statement.

"As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans, and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC's dedicated history. Working together, side by side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun,” Boehly said in a club statement.

“We thank Marina for her many years of excellent service to the club and wish her all the best in her future ventures. We thank Bruce Buck for his service and his commitment to the club,” he added.

Chelsea Football Club has today announced a series of appointments to its Board of Directors and other leadership changes. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 22, 2022