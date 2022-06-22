Champions League is football’s soul and it’s unfair to deny it with closed league, claims Nasser Al-Khelaifi
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hit out at Real Madrid and the Super League, admitting that they will never let a closed league happen because it robs football of its soul. This comes in light of the fact that the Parisians stayed away from the European Super League while Real Madrid did not.
When teams broke away from UEFA and FIFA’s leadership to create the European Super League, it stunned and shocked the world. However, the plan fell apart as quickly as it was created although the league is still active as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain a part of it. But the trio are yet to do anything with the league active but inactive on the big stage and it has seen many chastise the three clubs.
However, despite that, it saw Real Madrid participate and win the 2021/22 edition of the Champions League and that has come under fire recently by Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The PSG president hit out at the Los Blancos for celebrating the trophy and also wanting “to kill it” at the same time. Not only that, he added that he and the rest of the European Club Union will do their best to stop a closed league from taking place.
"I respect the big clubs. Real Madrid deserved the Champions League: they celebrated it for days and then they want to kill it. I like to see Ajax in the semi-finals, Tottenham in the final. I remember with emotion PSG's first outings in Europe, in Salzburg with the bare-chested fans freezing. It is the soul of football. It is unfair to deny it with a closed league. We will not let that happen,” Khelafi said, reported Goal.
