Still see Romelu Lukaku as the only alternative to Robert Lewandowski, reveals Lothar Matthaus

Germany icon Lothar Matthaus has insisted that wantaway Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is the only viable alternative to Robert Lewandowski if the Polish striker decides to leave the German club. Lewandowski has outlined his desire of seeking a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

The biggest transfer saga of the summer was speculated to revolve around Kylian Mabppe's decision on his future or the transfer of Erling Haaland although it has proven to be Robert Lewandowski's desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The player and his camp spoke out publicly expressing their desire to move to Barcelona after spending eight fruitful years at the club. Lewandowski has one year remaining on his deal at the Bundesliga side and the 33-year-old is expected to move onto greener pastures without committing to a new deal.

Barcelona are having difficulties in coughing up the cash for the Polish striker due to their financial woes off the pitch. It is understood that the German champions will hold out for a €50 million fee to sanction the sale of Lewandowski to the Catalan club this summer.

Bayern are reportedly close to signing Liverpool winger Sadio Mane as they look to spread the goals among the squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Germany's great Matthaus has admitted that Bayern should sign Romelu Lukaku to replace the Pole as he is a proper No 9.

"I still see Lukaku as the only and ideal alternative. [It's that] or Nagelsmann does [a] Guardiola, and Bayern play with three attackers, but without a striker. You would then also break new ground here and deviate from the Bayern system because basically there was always a real nine at Bayern: Gerd Muller, [Giovane] Elber, [Claudio] Pizarro, [Miroslav] Klose, [Mario] Gomez, Lewandowski and many more,” Matthaus told Sky Sports Germany.

"I still hope that Robert stays, and then Bayern would be able to really attack the Champions League with this offensive,” he added.