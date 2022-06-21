Reports | West Ham looking to launch £30 million bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

After a rather impressive loan spell at Vitesse where he netted 10 league goals, a lot was expected from Armando Broja when he joined Southampton on loan. However, the 20-year-old endured a lacklustre start to his time at St Mary’s but things quickly changed as he proceeded to find his footing within Ralph Hasenhuttl’s system. So much so, that Broja finished his first Premier League season with 6 goals, for a total of nine across all competitions.

Not only that, the 20-year-old has done well for Albania on the international stage, netting 4 goals in his 14 caps so far. It has seen the young striker heavily linked with a move away although that is despite reports indicating that Chelsea have big plans for the youth academy prospect. However, the Guardian has reported that West Ham United are planning on testing the Blues with a reported £30 million bid for the 20-year-old this summer.

This could test the club as while Thomas Tuchel reportedly has plans for Broja, the club are also open to letting him leave for the right price. Furthermore, the Hammers’ aren’t the only side in the race as Newcastle United, Napoli and Arsenal alongside Southampton are all looking into a move for the youngster as well. The 20-year-old is reportedly keen on getting regular football and while that could happen at Chelsea, Broja is still open to leaving Stamford Bridge in order to get that.