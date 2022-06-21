Reports | Newcastle United eyeing move for Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard

With Newcastle United ending the 2021/22 season superbly, many fans hoped that the Magpies would immediately showcase their financial wealth in the transfer market. However, so far no deals have materialised despite the fact that the club has been linked with moves with Sven Botman and Hugo Ektike. Yet with around a reported transfer budget of £200 million to spend, Eddie Howe and co have yet to bring in a fresh face to St James’ Park.

That could change in the coming weeks as Bild has reported that the Magpies are eyeing a move for Thorgan Hazard this summer. The 29-year-old endured an injury-hit 2021/22 season, making just 30 appearances across all competitions while contributing to just seven goals. However, that combined with the fact that he is out of new Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic’s plans has allowed Newcastle a route in to buy him.

Furthermore, Bild has revealed that the Bundesliga giants are only looking for a fee of around £13 million for the former Borussia Monchengladbach star despite the fact that he has two years left on his current deal. However, reports have indicated that Newcastle are still weighing up the deal as Eddie Howe and co do have other targets in mind including a new goalkeeper to provide Martin Dubravka with competition but Hazard is reportedly on a shortlist.