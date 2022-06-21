Reports | Manchester United looking to sign Daniel Bachmann to replace Dean Henderson
Today at 8:00 PM
According to Goal, Manchester United are weighing up a move for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in order to replace Dean Henderson, who could leave the club. The Englishman has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest and United are looking to bring in a replacement before he does leave.
After two very impressive seasons at Sheffield United, a lot was expected from Dean Henderson but the Englishman never got a chance to impress. Despite being told he would by then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Henderson made just 26 appearances in the 2020/21 season. That tally dropped even further during the 2021/22 season as Henderson never made a Premier League appearance, finishing the season with just three appearances for the senior team.
That has reportedly upset the goalkeeper and reports have indicated that the Englishman is overly keen on leaving Old Trafford this summer in search of regular game-time. However, with Henderson linked with a loan move to Nottingham Forest, that will leave United short of goalkeepers after Lee Grant retired. But the Goal has reported that the Red Devils are weighing up a move for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in order to fill in the space.
The Austrian made 12 appearances in the 2021/22 season for the Hornets and reports have indicated that he is open to leaving the club following their relegation from the Premier League. Not only that, Goal has further reported that the 27-year-old could be available for a fee as low as £4 million this summer with the Hornets also open to letting him leave.
