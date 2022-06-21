Reports | Borussia Dortmund confident of signing Sebastian Haller despite failed first bid
Today at 4:52 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund are overly confident that they will sign Sebastian Haller despite Ajax rejecting their opening €33 million, plus add-ons, bid. The Ivory Coast international thrived for the Eredivisie side last season, netting 34 goals across all competitions.
While his first six months for Ajax didn’t go according to plan, few will deny that Sebastian Haller finished the 2021/22 season as one of world football’s most prolific strikers. The 27-year-old ended the season with 34 goals and 9 assists across all competitions, a tally that includes 11 goals in just 8 Champions League appearances. Not only that, Haller netted 21 in the Dutch top tier as Ajax lifted the Eredivisie title yet again.
However, that combined with the fact that Borussia Dortmund have sold Erling Haaland has seen the Bundesliga giants submit a bid for the Ivory Coast forward earlier this week. But while Ajax rejected the initial €33 million-plus add-ons offer, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dortmund are confident of getting a deal done. The transfer expert has revealed that the two parties are still in negotiations and that Dortmund have submitted a higher bid, which has convinced Ajax to sell.
Not only that, Romano has revealed that personal terms are not an issue as Haller is keen on coming back to the Bundesliga, having spent time with Eintracht Frankfurt before he signed for West Ham. But talks are still ongoing and the Ivory Coast international has also attracted attention from Bayern Munich, who have reportedly shortlisted him as their top replacement for Robert Lewandowski.
Borussia Dortmund, convinced that Sebastien Haller will join the club this week. Deal now set to be completed - while personal terms have been already agreed. 🚨🟡 #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022
Details discussed with Ajax after final proposal submitted, including add-ons to improve opening bid. https://t.co/wU5enfZvUD
