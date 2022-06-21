Mohamed Salah has done nothing with the national team, exclaims Hassan Shehata
Today at 6:12 PM
Former Egypt national team boss Hassan Shehata has admitted that Mohamed Salah has failed to achieve anything significant with his nation despite his sensational performances when featuring for his club side. The Liverpool winger has achieved major honours with the Reds during his stint at the club.
Mohamed Salah has cemented his status as one of the best attackers in European football since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017. The Liverpool star has scored 156 goals and registered 63 assists in 254 appearances across all competitions. The Egyptian has been pivotal for the English side in claiming their first-ever Premier League, one FA Cup, and a Champions League title during his time at the club.
Despite achieving superstar status with the club side Salah hasn’t been immune to criticism for his international displays. The Egyptian skipper has been criticized for not replicating his club displays with the Pharaohs and not significantly improving the nation’s rankings.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The 30-year-old suffered the ignominy of suffering AFCON finals heartbreak and World Cup qualification failure this year as he failed to lead the team to their desired targets. The Egyptian had hit five goals in the qualification stages for the 2018 World Cup as the Pharaohs featured in their first international tournament since 1990. Contrary to popular belief Salah is also his nation’s second-leading top scorer as he has scored 47 goals in 85 appearances for his country.
Former Egypt boss Shehata has insisted that Salah hasn’t achieved much with his nation despite his acclaimed career.
"Technically, and I’m sorry to say this, but Mohamed Salah [has done] nothing with the national team. He should have done much better than that. He must provide more when he plays for his country. He should have said this to the officials here, although he is not the one who chooses the players, but he should have said that the players here are not like the players in England. Therefore, the coaches have to find a way to open the space for Salah. We must find players to help him appear properly in the pitch,” Shehata told the Egypt Independent.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.