Mohamed Salah has done nothing with the national team, exclaims Hassan Shehata

Mohamed Salah has cemented his status as one of the best attackers in European football since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017. The Liverpool star has scored 156 goals and registered 63 assists in 254 appearances across all competitions. The Egyptian has been pivotal for the English side in claiming their first-ever Premier League, one FA Cup, and a Champions League title during his time at the club.

The 30-year-old suffered the ignominy of suffering AFCON finals heartbreak and World Cup qualification failure this year as he failed to lead the team to their desired targets. The Egyptian had hit five goals in the qualification stages for the 2018 World Cup as the Pharaohs featured in their first international tournament since 1990. Contrary to popular belief Salah is also his nation’s second-leading top scorer as he has scored 47 goals in 85 appearances for his country.

"Technically, and I’m sorry to say this, but Mohamed Salah [has done] nothing with the national team. He should have done much better than that. He must provide more when he plays for his country. He should have said this to the officials here, although he is not the one who chooses the players, but he should have said that the players here are not like the players in England. Therefore, the coaches have to find a way to open the space for Salah. We must find players to help him appear properly in the pitch,” Shehata told the Egypt Independent.