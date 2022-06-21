I will continue at the biggest club in the world, proclaims Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr has asserted that he is set to commit to fresh terms with the Spanish side as he continues to mark a legacy for himself at the club and acknowledged the leadership of the senior players to settle into the rigorous pressures initially. Vinicius joined Madrid in 2017.

Real Madrid signed Vinicius Jr from Flamengo for a reported fee of €46 million which was at the time, the second most expensive sale of a player in the history of Brazilian football. The Brazilian attacker has made 170 appearances for the Los Blancos while scoring 36 goals and 43 assists across all competitions. During his initial years, Vinicius Jr was the target of criticism due to his poor end product in the final third of the pitch although the Brazil international has developed into one of the best young wingers in European football.

The 21-year-old scored 22 goals and registered 20 assists in 52 appearances for the Spanish giants last season as he played a crucial part in their La Liga and Champions League winning exploits last season. The Madrid star has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks although the Brazilian has quashed all speculation of a transfer away by hinting at a contract renewal with the Spanish side.

"I will continue at the biggest club in the world. This is just the beginning[Winning the Champions League]. I have many things to conquer. I hope to have many trophies at the end of my career,” Vinícius said to SporTV.

The 21-year-old also spoke about how the experienced core of the Madrid side helped him cope with the pressures off the pitch and grow on the pitch.

"It's normal with age. I skipped many steps in training. I turned professional when I was 16 and I wasn't fully formed yet. Real represented a huge pressure, but I had the help of Benzema, Marcelo and Casemiro, who are very experienced players. I've been developing all the time. This season has been good, so I hope the next one will be better,” he added.