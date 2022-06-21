England FA back Gareth Southgate and reassure him that his position is safe
Today at 6:46 PM
According to Sky Sports, the England Football Association has backed Gareth Southgate and reassured the Three Lions boss that his job is safe for now. This comes in light of England’s disappointing performances in the UEFA Nations League with them picking up just two points from four games.
Following their impressive form post their Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, many expected England to showcase their best form in the UEFA Nations League at the end of the 2021/22 season. However, things didn’t go according to plan as a combination of tactics and exhaustion saw the team struggle very badly. So much so, that England picked up only two points from their four Nations League games while losing 5-0 on aggregate to Hungary.
It places the Three Lions in a precarious position as with just two games left in the group, they could get relegated from the Nations League’s top tier. However, despite that, the English Football Association has assured Gareth Southgate that his job is not in any danger and that he is the head coach that they want going into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That was further reiterated by Debbie Hewitt, the FA chair, as she backed the Three Lions boss and also praised him for changing the attitude and culture around the team.
"My personal opinion on Gareth is that he is, by the facts on the pitch, the most successful England manager we've had for 55 years. The bit people don't see as much is the Gareth at camp and the culture he's created. Certainly prior to Gareth being the manager of England, there was not the pride of wearing the England shirt. There were the club rivalries we'd read about. The players not getting on," Hewitt, who took over as FA chair in January, said, reported Sky Sports.
"He's changed that beyond recognition and I've seen that first hand. I'd also say that I don't just work in football, I work in business and I've worked with a lot of chief executives and Gareth's skills - his high IQ and high EQ - would make him a chief exec in any sphere.
"That resilience and accountability (are) the two qualities I admire most. There are no slopey shoulders, he doesn't huff, he's resilient and that's what you want in an England manager,” she added.
