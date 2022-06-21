England FA back Gareth Southgate and reassure him that his position is safe

It places the Three Lions in a precarious position as with just two games left in the group, they could get relegated from the Nations League’s top tier. However, despite that, the English Football Association has assured Gareth Southgate that his job is not in any danger and that he is the head coach that they want going into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That was further reiterated by Debbie Hewitt, the FA chair, as she backed the Three Lions boss and also praised him for changing the attitude and culture around the team.