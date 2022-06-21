Darwin Nunez is a special player and doesn't need comparisons, claims Luis Suarez
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has asserted that new signing Darwin Nunez needn’t be likened to himself during his days at Anfield and admitted that his Uruguyan teammate will carve his own legacy with the English side. Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee this summer.
Darwin Nunez emerged as the breakout star in European football during the 2021-22 season as he scored 34 goals across all competitions for Benfica. The Uruguayan striker’s prolific goalscoring form and technical prowess attracted interest from several elite clubs in Europe with Liverpool winning the race for the Benfica frontman as they parted with £75 million with a further £25m in potential add-ons.
The Reds are hoping they find value in the Nunez deal similar to how they unearthed one of the best strikers of this generation in the form of Luis Suarez when the Uruguayan made the move to Liverpool in 2011.
Nunez was earmarked by Jurgen Klopp as the right striker to play in his system and the former Benfica man is set to link up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luiz Diaz, and Diogo Jota as he looks to shine for the Reds in domestic and European competitions for the future.
Suarez downplayed comparisons between himself and Nunez while admitting that the 22-year-old will write his own story at Liverpool.
“He[Nunez} will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop - he is a special player and doesn't need to be compared with anybody. He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans. I can be there to offer him advice about England and about the style of play - but I don't think he will need it - he will let his talent do the talking.” Suarez told The Mirror.
