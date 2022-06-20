We’ve reached World Cup but now it’s time to be champions, proclaims Tite

Brazil head coach Tite believes that the pressure is on the Selecao to win the World Cup especially since he has been at the helm for the last four years and brought about change. He also added that he has job offers from European clubs but turned them down because he wants to win the World Cup.

Ever since their loss to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, few international teams have thrived as much as Brazil has over the last four years. The Selecao have found a rhythm and groove under Tite with them losing just three games since then. However, that includes the loss to Argentina in the 2021 Copa America final although the Selecao did lift the 2019 edition of the same competition.

However, the fact that they’ve sailed through their qualification stage for the 2022 World Cup and have thrived in the internationals makes them one of the favourites to win the tournament. That has added pressure on Tite but the Brazil head coach admitted that while he is focused, the time has come for them to “reach the final and be champions”. Not only that, he added that “expectations are high” because of the fact that he has had nearly four years to build this team.

“How am I? I’m expectant but focused. We reached the World Cup; now it’s time to reach the final and be champions. This is the truth. At the last World Cup, I was the manager because of other circumstances [Dunga was fired in 2016 and Tite took over]. Now I have had the opportunity to do the full four-year cycle. Expectations are high but the focus is on work,” Tite told the Guardian.

“I have staff with great values and credentials. And an extraordinary family. If I didn’t have my wife [Rosi], I wouldn’t be where I am. I lose my temper, I hit the roof, I don’t sleep at night, just like everyone else. But I have a partner who supports me, a family that supports me. I draw strength from my family, work and spirituality.”

The Brazil head coach further revealed that he has indeed had offers to manage clubs with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Sporting CP all making approaches. But Tite admitted that he rejected all three sides as his dream is “to win the World Cup” and only after that will he make any potential decision on his future as a manager.

“Yes, Real Madrid and Sporting (when asked if he has had offers from European clubs). What I like is that when a European club have an interest in a professional, they have a conversation to explain what they need. This is really cool. There was another club that wanted to talk to me and I said no: PSG [after Unai Emery left in May 2018]. They wanted to talk to me and I said I won’t; I don’t want to and I won’t. I don’t want to open up the possibility of something else. I want to be focused on my work. After is another story.”

“At the World Cup [just before the 2018 tournament], they [Madrid] said they wanted to talk and I said no, I won’t talk, don’t come close. I want to be at peace with myself and my work. I am giving my best. When you do something in parallel, that’s not doing it to the fullest. I can’t do it. I received offers from Real Madrid, PSG and Sporting. But I didn’t want that. I want to win the World Cup. After the World Cup, I will decide my future,” he added.