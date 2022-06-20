Thrown ourselves into chasing Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala this summer, reveals Giuseppe Marotta

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that signing both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala is their goal this summer but only if it is financially feasible. Marotta also confirmed that the Nerazzurri have already completed moves for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Andre Onana with plans for more.

After finishing second and just two points behind cross-city rivals AC Milan, it has seen fans and critics alike believe that Inter Milan need a little more experience and force in their team to pip their rivals to the title next season. That combined with their ageing squad and the fact that the Nerazzurri are set to lose a few players this summer has seen them linked with moves for Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala alongside a few others. However, no move has materialized as of yet although Chelsea and Inter are in talks over a deal for Lukaku.

That has been confirmed by Beppe Marotta as he admitted that signing both Lukaku and Dybala is Inter’s goal this summer although they first need to “evaluate the financial feasibility”. Not only that, Marotta denied that an announcement for Lukaku is close and instead revealed that talks and negotiations are ongoing as they are also looking to keep building a team that can compete for the foreseeable future.

“It’s difficult to give a precise answer. Signing them (Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala) is our goal, but we must evaluate the financial feasibility. I won’t hide the fact that we’ve thrown ourselves into chasing them though. Doing so would be convenient. Let’s move ahead, and if we succeed great, if not we’ll move on to other targets,” Marotta told Radio Anch’io Lo Sport.

“The single signing isn’t what matters, but rather the value of the whole team, which for us is of a very high level, apart from losing Perisic. Absolutely not (if Lukaku would be announced soon). More generally, I’ll say that our duty is to build a competitive team whilst also respective sustainability.”

“Talks and negotiations are intertwined, but a club director must explore all avenues without being afraid of not hitting the goal. Lukaku it is a viable pursuit but there are still some difficulties and we have to evaluate if there are the right conditions to sign him,” he continued.

The Inter Milan CEO also confirmed that the club has already signed both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Andre Onana on free transfers, and are looking to sign more players. Not only that, Marotta added that they have “an obligation to build a highly competitive team” and given manager Simone Inzaghi a chance to compete for titles and trophies.

“That he has new signings, yes, who they are I don’t know yet. Mkhitaryan will be made official in the next few days, same goes for Onana. We’re considering a bit of everything, we also want to continue developing the players in our Primavera team, who are champions of Italy, there are many great talents. We have an obligation to build a highly competitive team, it’s our duty. When he returns we will try to immediately give Inzaghi a team that is capable of being competitive,” he added.