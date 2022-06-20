Reports | Bayern Munich want €50 million from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski

However, reports have indicated that both Barcelona and the Bundesliga giants are in talks over a move for the 33-year-old with the La Liga side even making a reported €30 million bid. But that has been knocked back as Sport has revealed that Bayern want at least €50 million from Barcelona if they are to part with Robert Lewandowski this summer. That could put the deal beyond the Camp Nou side but reports have indicated that Barcelona are confident that they can reach an agreement.