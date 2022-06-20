Reports | Bayern Munich want €50 million from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski
Today at 4:16 PM
According to Sport, Bayern Munich have set a €50 million asking price for Robert Lewandowski as negotiations between them and Barcelona rumble on over a move for the Polish forward. The 33-year-old has one year left on his contract but has indicated that he wants to leave the club this summer.
Following his interviews and his agent speaking out, reports have indicated that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are in talks over a move for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international has spent nearly eight years at the club but with only one year left on his current contract, the 33-year-old is overly keen on leaving for a new challenge. That has reportedly been conveyed to the Bavarian giants although no move has materialized yet with Bayern keen on keeping Lewandowski.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
However, reports have indicated that both Barcelona and the Bundesliga giants are in talks over a move for the 33-year-old with the La Liga side even making a reported €30 million bid. But that has been knocked back as Sport has revealed that Bayern want at least €50 million from Barcelona if they are to part with Robert Lewandowski this summer. That could put the deal beyond the Camp Nou side but reports have indicated that Barcelona are confident that they can reach an agreement.
Not only that, Sport has further revealed that the La Liga giants are set to return with another bid, this time with one in the region of around €40 million up-front plus add-ons. That could help bridge the gap to Bayern’s asking price although the Bavarians are reportedly looking for a direct fee in order to reportedly help fund a replacement.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.