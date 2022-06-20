Erik ten Hag will need certain things from Manchester United to help him, admits Jaap Stam

Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam has revealed that Erik ten Hag will need the club to provide him with a few different players and personnel in order for him to succeed. The former Ajax boss was appointed as the Red Devils’ new manager after a successful spell with the Dutch giants.

After a rather impressive transfer window last summer, a lot was expected from Manchester United but things didn’t quite go according to plan. Instead, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job and was replaced in the interim by Ralf Rangnick, who saw out the season. But even that didn’t work out although the hope from the fans and the club is that the move for Erik ten Hag does. The former Ajax boss has arrived as the club’s latest manager after a rather successful spell with the Dutch side.

But given the state of the club and the changes that United needs to undergo in order to be competitive again, it has many wondering whether it may be a step too far for Ten Hag. Yet despite that, Jaap Stam believes that the Dutchman can thrive at United but only if he gets the “certain things that will need to be there” in order to help him do so. Not only that, the former treble winner added that Ten Hag’s history and performances at Ajax are a blueprint for how well he could do.

“We all know what he can do and what he has done over in Holland with Ajax. Hopefully, he can do the same now with United. Obviously, there are certain things that will need to be there for him to help him, maybe in terms of different players and personnel. But I think he’s done a good job in Holland,” Stam said, reported the Guardian.

Stam, who spent three years at Manchester United between 1998 and 2001, also revealed that the Dutch way is to get players to play in every position which is what he believes Ten Hag will do. Not only that, the 49-year-old added that the new United boss will need to do what Sir Alex Ferguson did, which was bring in “the right players for the right positions”.

“In Holland, we always say that every player in every position needs to be able to play football. So a centre-back needs to be able to dribble forward, to be the extra man in midfield, to have that pass. We try to educate players to be able to do everything.

“At United, one of Fergie’s qualities was bringing players in of a certain ability who could do things well in their position; then if they go well together, you’ve got a chance of doing very well. He got the right players for the right positions,” he added.